Something to look forward to: As one of the leading manufacturers in the Micro Four Thirds category, Olympus is poised to take the format to new heights with the upcoming launch of its next OM-D camera. Speed is expected to be a major focus of the new camera and when mated with Pro lenses, there's little doubt that the results will impress.

Olympus has published a teaser video showcasing what appears to be its next digital camera offering. Details are a bit scarce but here’s what we’ve been able to discern from the 18-second clip thus far.

The video’s title, 20190103 OM-D, indicates this is indeed an OM-D class camera. Olympus announced the OM-D E-M5 Mark II in February 2015 and the superb OM-D E-M1 Mark II in September 2016. If I had to venture a guess, I’d say we’re probably looking at an E-M1 Mark III.

The camera in question looks to be mated with an Olympus M.Zuiko ED 40-150mm F/2.8 Pro lens and in the talented hands of Kelley L Cox, a San Francisco Bay Area photographer sponsored by Olympus. The clip centers around sports shooting, suggesting we’re probably looking at a very speedy camera that performs well in dimly lit arenas and stadiums where many sports are played.

January 24, 2019, is referenced at the end of the video, likely the day the new camera steps out of the shadows for its official introduction. That’s a couple of weeks after CES meaning Olympus probably won’t have anything major to share at this year’s show.