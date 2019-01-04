The big picture: Services like Uber and Lyft have helped to reshape personal transportation, especially in large cities where owning a vehicle isn't always ideal. Still, not as many people have integrated the services into their daily lives as you might otherwise think.

Use of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft has more than doubled in the US over the last three years according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.

The survey, conducted between September 24 and October 7, 2018, found that 36 percent of US adults have used a ride-hailing service – up from just 15 percent in late 2015. Only three percent of respondents in the most recent survey said they had never heard of ride-hailing services versus 33 percent three years ago.

As was the case in 2015, ride-hailing services are most popular among younger demographics, those with college degrees and those earning more than $75,000 per year. Predictably, ride-hailing services are also more popular in urban areas with dense populations where traffic and total distance traveled make such ventures worthwhile for drivers.

While ride-hailing usage has grown significantly over the past few years, you may be surprised to learn that few adults have integrated them into their regular routine. Only one in 10 users said they use such services at least weekly and only two percent said they did so daily or nearly every day. Most (67 percent) said they use ride-hailing services less than once a month.

