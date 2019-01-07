In brief: Have you ever wanted to be part of a major video game but aren’t involved in the industry? Can you scream really loud and for a prolonged period? If the answer to both of these is yes, then good news: you could join Doom composer Mick Gordon’s “heavy metal screamers” choir, which will appear on the soundtrack of his next game.

Gordon is the man behind the awesome metal/industrial soundtracks of Wolfenstein: The New Order, Killer Instinct, and the modern version of Doom. If you want a great example of his work, check out Doom's 'Rip and Tear,' which is embedded at the bottom of this page.

"I'm currently writing music for a video game. I really want to record a choir,” Gordon said in a YouTube video. "But for this project, I don't want to record a regular choir; I want to record a choir made up entirely of Heavy Metal Screamers."

Gordon believes this is the first time such a thing has been attempted. If you’re interested in applying, you need to be over 18 and must send in a demo of your best metal scream before February 1.

Additionally, successful applicants will need to travel to Austin, Texas, to take part in a recording session during the first week of March 2019. You’ll also be paid for your work.

Gordon doesn’t reveal which title the heavy metal choir’s music will appear in, but he is the composer for Doom Eternal, and the number 666 appears often in the application website, so the next entry in the Doom series seems like a safe bet.

Image credit: AAR studios via Shutterstock