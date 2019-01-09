Something to look forward to: While it does cost a small fortune, and real-time ray tracing might not be at the top of your ‘must-have’ list, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti is an absolute monster of a graphics card. For those who want its looks to match the performance, check out the amazing, limited edition iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kudan from Colorful, which adds an awesome steampunk design to the flagship card.

The graphics card comes with a 1800MHz boost frequency straight out of the box, making it almost 200MHz faster than Nvidia’s overclocked Founders Edition model (1,653MHz). But it’s the component's exterior design that’s the real eye catcher.

The new Kudan has a triple-slot design and uses a hybrid cooling solution consisting of three fans, an integrated water block, and a large radiator. There’s also a huge steampunk-style gear in the center of the outer frame of the shroud, along with plenty of cogs and copper colors. It comes with RGB LEDs and an full-color LCD on the side that displays real-time information about the card.

The rear features three DisplayPorts, a single HDMI, and a single USB Type-C (Virtual Link). There’s also a dial to enable the OC BIOS to boost performance.

The card itself is absolutely enormous. As wccftech shows, it appears gigantic next to someone’s hand. No word on how much it will cost, but given that only 1000 are being made, each with its own number on the custom die-cast backplate, expect them to be very expensive. For comparison, the last generation of this card cost over $1,500.