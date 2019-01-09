Why it matters: SanDIsk has managed to cram 4TB of storage into a drive that easily fits into your pocket. Most won't have a need to carry around such large files on their person, especially these days with cloud storage and subscription services, but creative professionals may be able to get some mileage out of it.

Western Digital subsidiary SanDisk at CES 2019 is showing off a prototype 4TB thumb drive featuring a USB Type-C interface. It’s being billed as the world’s highest capacity USB drive although technically, it’s more of a tiny SSD considering the Type-C connector is attached to a small wire, but that’s beside the point.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else to report about the drive. SanDisk isn’t sharing hardware specifications and potential pricing / launch information also remains a mystery. Truth be told, however, the product will probably never make it to market, at least not in this iteration.

SanDisk did something similar at last year’s CES, showcasing a 1TB USB-C drive that never launched. The idea here isn’t so much to showcase a future product but to demonstrate advancements in flash technology. Cramming 4TB of storage onto a drive that can easily fit into your pocket certainly accomplishes that goal.

If SanDisk did decide to go to market with this drive, it’d be prohibitively expensive considering 2TB flash drives currently command around $1,200.

