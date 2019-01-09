In brief: During its CES keynote AMD confirmed plans to launch third-generation Ryzen desktop processors by mid-2019. The upcoming 7nm chip will be backward compatible with current AM4 boards, so you won’t need to run out and grab a new board to upgrade.

AMD previewed its third-gen Ryzen platform, based on its Zen 2 core architecture and built on a 7nm process, in a live demo running Forza Horizon 4 at 1080p with max graphics settings. During the brief showcase, the system never dipped below 100 FPS.

In another demonstration (watch below), AMD pitted its 8-core / 16-thread Ryzen chip against Intel’s Core i9-9900K in Cinebench R15. The AMD chip claimed the victory in addition to demonstrating more efficient power consumption. Notably, frequencies haven’t been finalized and we don’t know what the chip was operating at during this test.

CEO Lisa Su also shared a first look at what the third-gen Ryzen CPU looks like under the hood. Notably, it utilizes a chiplet design with two distinctive dies – the smaller one for the 7nm processing cores and the other for I/O hardware.

AnandTech further points out that there could be some additional room for another CPU or GPU chiplet on the package, giving AMD some room to grow down the road.