WTF?! A recently uploaded picture has just become the most-liked Instagram post in the service's history, amassing over 28.5 million Likes from users. While one might expect such a popular image to contain a celebrity or sportsperson, the only thing it shows is an egg.

The photo comes from the ‘Egg Gang’ account, aptly named ‘world_record_egg,’ which currently has just one post and 3.1 million followers. The image was posted with the sole aim of beating the previous most-liked Instagram picture: Kylie Jenner’s newborn daughter holding her mother’s finger. Jenner's post also announced the baby’s name—Stormi Webster—and has over 18.3 million likes.

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," reads the egg post. It was uploaded on January 4th and beat Jenner's on Sunday when it passed the 18 million mark.

According to BuzzFeed News, the account is being run by "Henrietta" — a chicken from the British countryside. "Eugene is my egg," she 'told' the site via email, which must have been awkward to type without fingers. The chicken added that the success came because "the power of the egg is strong."

“I saw this as a challenge to beat it. It was nothing personal."

Jenner didn’t seem annoyed at being beaten by an egg, responding with a video of her cracking one onto the ground.

Unsurprisingly, a number of other accounts have now appeared that are trying to ride the egg’s success, including one that purportedly shows its mother (currently on 47 likes), and another containing some scrambled egg (22 likes).

In some social media news that isn’t egg-related, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa last week posted the most retweeted message on Twitter, though he was offering a near $10,000 incentive to 100 randomly selected people who spread his words.