Something to look forward to: Marvel fans today were treated to what is likely to be the first of several trailers for the next Spider-Man movie. The film's plot is loosely teased although Marvel went to great lengths to not spoil the outcome of Avengers: Endgame, due out this spring.

Marvel on Tuesday dropped the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and the 23rd superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

True to its name, the movie will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) depart familiar turf on a school trip to Europe. Any hopes of some much-needed rest and relaxation are quickly dashed following an encounter with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). We’re also shown glimpses of Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sony producer Amy Pascal said in mid-2017 that this film would be set minutes after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Internet is already combing over every snippet of footage for clues about the plot. If you’re into that sort of thing, Screen Rant would be a good place to start. Otherwise, take in the trailer at face value then wait for Avengers: Endgame to drop more hints come April 26.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

