Bottom line: A plug-and-play electric vehicle charger is now available from Tesla for the same price as its existing hardwired option. Faster charging over the last generation plug and portability arrive quietly.

Tesla has introduced a portable wall charger that can easily be stowed in the trunk of an electric vehicle. Charging your Tesla in remote locations is a problem that has not yet been fully solved.

The Tesla 14-50 Wall Connector plugs in to a standard NEMA 14-50 outlet. That is, assuming you actually have one of those in a location convenient enough to plug in to. Most people do not have one of these plugs in their garage or on the outside of their house. Provided the correct outlet is available, it is a simple plug-and-play solution.

Tesla's latest charger can juice up your car 25 percent faster than its last generation mobile connector. Up to 40 amps of current can be sourced for Model S, Model X, and Model 3 Long Range vehicles, totaling 9.6kW. The Model 3 Mid Range and Standard Range trims will charge at 32 amps.

Even though this portable option is now available, Tesla is still recommending a hardwired Wall Connector that costs the same excluding installation expenses. This newer charger is portable, but does not appear to be something that will be moved around very often. It could be a great addition to take to a vacation home or other location where there is no need for a charger to be present most of the time. For only $500, having a portable charger could be appealing to some Tesla owners, especially those that have the still pricey Model S and Model X.