Why it matters: Assuming the device depicted in the video is real, we now know virtually everything there is to know about Google's budget Pixel 3 smartphone. Could this leak prompt Google to accelerate the launch schedule or will we still have to wait until Google I/O?

Evidence pointing to the existence of a budget Pixel 3 from Google surfaced late last year. Now thanks to a recently published “review” on YouTube, we’re getting an even closer look at the alleged Google Pixel 3 Lite.

The device in question, which reportedly goes by the codename Sargo, is said to be a pre-production sample. It looks to be virtually identical to the device portrayed in the leaked images from November from a Russian blog.

As you can see, the device’s chassis is constructed of plastic and there’s only one camera on the front. For some reason, Google is using a brightly colored neon power button that’s quite gaudy. Other notable changes include the return of the 3.5mm audio jack, something that’s sure to get a resounding applause from some users.

The hardware specifications are also very close to what was reported in November. According to Andro News, the Pixel 3 Lite will feature a 5.56-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 (434 PPI) powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC, Adreno 615 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The rear-facing camera is a 12.2-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture while the selfie cam is 8-megapixels, both of which mirror what shipped on the standard Pixel 3. It’s good to see that Google hasn’t cut corners here.

Given the right price point, Google could have a serious mid-range contender on its hands with the Pixel 3 Lite.