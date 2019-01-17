Highly anticipated: Mortal Kombat is arguably the top fighting game franchise of all time, right up there with Street Fighter. The next iteration is due out this spring and judging by what we've seen thus far, it's the goriest entry yet.

NetherRealm Studios on Thursday shared the first gameplay footage for Mortal Kombat 11 during a live event hosted in Los Angeles.

Mortal Kombat is perhaps best known for its brutality but the new game, first revealed during The Game Awards in December, cranks it up to 11. In addition to the overload of blood and guts, the trailer prominently features familiar characters like Raiden, Scorpion, Sonya Blade (voiced by Ronda Rousey), Baraka and Liu Kang in addition to a newcomer named Geras.

Those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 will also get Shao Kahn and perhaps more importantly, beta access.

NetherRealm Studios also dropped the official story prologue trailer for those interested in the game’s storyline and an official fatalities trailer.

Mortal Kombat 11 launches on April 23, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

