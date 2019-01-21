The big picture: Regardless of whether or not you're 100 percent onboard with the direction of the project, I think we can all agree that it's good news that Nightdive Studios was able to get the train back on the tracks. When it'll arrive at the station, however, remains to be seen.

Nightdive Studios, the developer behind the remake of 1994 classic System Shock, recently shared some pre-alpha footage featuring artwork that’ll appear in the final game.

The two-and-a-half minute clip showcases the game’s protagonist traversing various corridors of a large space station, just like in the original. This time around, however, the graphics have been enhanced significantly, creating an eerie yet modern atmosphere that begs to be explored.

Nightdive also shared some additional static artwork that its developers have been working on including lounge areas for Citadel employees and a vegetation system to create overgrowth in other areas as well as various ship components like outer panels and windows.

Nightdive’s remake of System Shock hit Kickstarter in 2016 but the project was put on hold last February after raising $1.3 million. Fortunately, the game wasn’t on hiatus for very long, allowing development to continue albeit with a condensed team.

Public opinion of the teaser appears to be mixed. Some love the modern graphics and HDR feel while others believe it’s a bit too clean and polished. What are your thoughts on the matter? Does it need more grit?