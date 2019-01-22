What just happened? League of Legends is becoming as well known for its cinematic videos as the game itself. To celebrate the start of the 2019 ranked season, which begins this week, Riot Games has released an awesome new clip, called Awaken, that features another catchy soundtrack.

Even if you’ve never touched a MOBA in your life, the video is worth viewing. It tells three separate stories: Camille on a mission to arrest criminal psychopath Khada Jhin as he plays piano in an orchestra hall, Riven fighting in the Coliseum before taking on Draven, and Irelia, with the help of Karma, Yasuo, Kennen and Akali, fighting Sion and the Noxian army.

As with other League of Legends cinematics, the music in the clip is a highlight. Awaken features the vocals of Valerie Broussard and the sounds of violinist Ray Chen. If you find the tune stuck in your head, good news: it's available on Spotify starting from today.

Despite only being released yesterday, the video has already clocked up over 7 million views on YouTube. But it’s still got a way to go before beating LoL’s previous cinematics. RISE is close to 100 million views, while the K/DA POP/STARS video boasts over 150 million. Riot Games and League of Legends Global Head of Communications, David Higdon, said to expect more extensions to the LoL IP in 2019.

Look for more extensions of our IP in 2019... K/DA - POP/STARS video now over 150 million views on @YouTube while RISE is about to crack 100 mil, both launched via our #esports 2018 World Championships. Here’s the 2019 Season Opener: Awaken ft. @vrbroussard. Enjoy! https://t.co/DlCHvGOpSQ — David Higdon (@davidhigdon) 21 January 2019

While many might believe the title belongs to Fortnite, League of Legends remains the most played game in the US and Europe. Like DOTA 2, the game is free and runs on even the most potato-like of PCs. We pick LoL over its rival in our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) feature as it's considered easier to play and learn.