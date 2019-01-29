Samsung has always been known for rolling out Android updates to their customers slower than many of their competitors. Indeed, despite Android's latest version -- Pie -- launching way back in August, as Android Police notes, Samsung is only just now pushing the update out to its US users.

And when we say "users," we mean a very small fraction of users - Xfinity Mobile customers, in particular. If you use any other carrier with your Samsung device, you're still going to have to wait a couple more weeks to get your hands on Pie.

For the unaware, Android's latest update shifts its focus towards artificial intelligence, enabling users' phones to learn from their habits and adapt to their needs more efficiently than before.

To name one example, "Adaptive Brightness" uses your previous usage habits to automatically tweak your phone's brightness at opportune times to conserve battery.

Android Pie also features a brand-new app navigation system, which resembles what you might see in Apple's latest iOS updates. Instead of using hardware or software buttons to shift between active apps, Android Pie users can simple swipe up from the bottom to see all open software.

Specific features aside, we should note that only the past couple of Samsung device generations will be receiving the latest Android update. Galaxy Note 9, S9, and S9+ users will receive Pie over the next few days, while Note 8, S8, and S8+ owners will get it sometime in February or March.

Samsung's latest update, dubbed G960USQU3CSAB, will also include Samsung's refreshed "One UI" Android skin; which includes a few unique features of its own.