Something to look forward to: Microsoft is getting ready to expand its Xbox Live cross-platform support, bringing more features to Android, iOS, and Switch users. The news was revealed in notes for a session at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC).

First spotted by Avers from G4G Media, the session will be presented by Xbox Principal Program Manager Jeffrey Shi and Xbox Software Engineer Ramsey Khadder. It gives devs a first look at the new Xbox Live cross-platform developer kit.

If this isn’t some form of typo this is HUGE NEWS and will change the industry going forward. Xbox Live coming to 2 billion (BILLION) devices with new cross-platform XDK/SDK. #XboxLive #GamePass #Xcloud pic.twitter.com/mjza0JKZRc — Avers (@Avers_G4GMedia) 2 February 2019

This SDK, or XDK, will let Xbox Live users access their gaming achievements, friends list, clubs, and more across several devices. Players could even restart select games on one platform at the point where they left off on another.

“Now Xbox Live is about to get MUCH bigger. Xbox Live is expanding from 400M gaming devices and a reach to over 68M active players to over 2B devices with the release of our new cross-platform XDK,” states the notes.

Several of Microsoft’s own games already come with Xbox Live support across numerous devices. Most famous of these is Minecraft, which requires players to use an Xbox Live login on Android, iOS, and Switch. While this feature has been exclusive to Microsoft’s games, it appears to be expanding to more titles.

The news underscores Microsoft’s focus on bringing its services to multiple platforms. Back in October, it revealed Project xCloud, which will allow “console quality games” to work across several devices, including PCs, tablets, and mobiles.

Don’t expect to see new Xbox Live cross-platform support arrive anytime soon, but at least we know it’s being developed. Microsoft will reveal more at the Game Developers Conference, which starts on Monday, March 18 and continues until March 22.

Image credit: ArtSimulacra via Shutterstock