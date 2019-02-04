In brief: It seems that no matter how hard Microsoft tries, a lot of people are unwilling to move away from Windows 7. In the latest figures from Netmarketshare, the aging OS actually saw a tiny bit of growth last month.

A few weeks ago, the analytics company revealed that Windows 10’s market share was up 1.08 percent in December while Windows 7 fell 1.99 percent, meaning the latest version of Microsoft's operating system had finally become the world’s most popular desktop OS.

For the month of January, Windows 10 saw its numbers go up again, breaking the 40 percent mark for the first time as it reached a 40.9 percent market share. But what’s surprising is that Windows 7 also saw an increase in users; its share jumped 0.29 percent, according to the report.

With Windows XP shrinking to 2.76 percent from 4.54 percent and Windows 8/8.1 also showing a very small decline, it appears not all users of these ancient operating systems are jumping straight to Windows 10.

What’s especially interesting about Windows 7’s increase, assuming it’s accurate, is that the platform recently entered its last 12 months of extended support, so unless you’re a business willing to pay for them, there will be no more security updates after January 14, 2020.

In all likelihood, more people will abandon Windows 7 this year as the end of the extended support phase gets closer. Right now, however, fans of the ten-year-old platform, and haters of Windows 10, are determined to hang on.