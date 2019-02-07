In brief: Samsung's 970 EVO is one of the best SSDs money can buy and for a limited time, you can grab one for even less cash than usual. If you've yet to experience the joys of NVMe SSDs, you're really missing out as they can push an otherwise fast machine into the stratosphere.

Samsung last month launched an enhanced version of its popular 970 EVO NVMe PCIe SSD (our favorite enthusiast SSD) featuring new V-NAND and optimized firmware. Naturally, that means older models need to be moved out and what better way to do that than a sale?

All capacities of Samsung’s standard 970 EVO are on sale over at Amazon for a limited time. The biggest discounts can be had on the 250GB and 500GB drives which are marked down 20 percent from their regular price of $99.99 and $149.99, respectively (now just $79.99 and $119.99).

If it’s more capacity you need, the 1TB model is down to $247.99 (a 17 percent savings over the usual $299.99 asking price) while the 2TB version can be had for $547.99 (down only nine percent from where it normally sits at $599.99).

Samsung in announcing the aforementioned 970 EVO Plus mentioned MSRPs of $89.99, $129.99 and $249.99 for 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models, respectively, and said they were launching immediately. It’s now more than two weeks later, availability is scare and pricing is higher than initially advertised.