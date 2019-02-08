Highly anticipated: It appears that Death Stranding, the next title from legendary game maker Hideo Kojima, is inching ever closer to release. According to movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who got a behind-closed-doors preview, it’s “next-level immaculate” and “a miracle.”

Vogt-Roberts, who directed Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer, is attached to the Metal Gear Solid movie project, which has been in the early stages of development for many years. To say he liked what he saw of Death Stranding would be an understatement.

“The world is next-level immaculate. It’s like freebasing pure Kojima & Shinkawa. Remember when FURY ROAD blew you away but also made you (in the best-most-thankful way) ask “wtf” how does this miracle exist? YOU. ARE. NOT. READY,” he tweeted.

For those unfamiliar with his work, Yoji Shinkawa is a Japanese artist best known for his character designs from the Metal Gear Solid and Zone of the Enders series.

Kojima has allowed some of his other celebrity friends to try out Death Stranding in its pre-release state. The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, who plays the game’s main character, Sam Bridges, offered more insight.

"The trailers show you an aspect of it, but not a whole picture of what the game will be," Reedus said. "That’s like a whole other thing. It’s complicated, it’s a crazy complicated game. I’ve been learning a lot about video games doing it."

Developers from Guerrilla Games were equally full of praise when they were shown Death Stranding, calling it “masterful” and “amazing.” And Kojima himself said it will be better than any of his previous projects.

While there have been several trailers, and the game must obviously be in a playable state, we still don’t know when the PS4 exclusive is expected to launch. Hopefully, this will be the year when we find out if it lives up to the hype.