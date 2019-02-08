WTF?! A YouTuber who many believed had died after he revealed his “terminal illness” over three years ago has returned to the streaming site and admitted it was all a hoax. Popular Team Fortress 2 player Sketchek said, “I thought it would be fun to convince a lot of people that care about me that I would f**king die.”

PCGamesN writes that Sketchek was considered one of the best Pyro players in the Team Fortress 2 community. Back in November 2015, he posted a YouTube video in which he announced that he was suffering from a disease affecting his central nervous system, and that “the clock was ticking.” Sketchek added that the video would be his last as he couldn’t spend what time he had left maintaining his channel.

Yesterday, Sketchek uploaded a new video that revealed the truth. “About three years ago, I announced that I had contracted a non-specific terminal illness. I want everyone to know that that was a lie. It was a sick joke, it was a ruse. I was never ill, not even a little bit,” he says.

The YouTuber confessed that “the weight of his sins” compelled him to come clean, and while he says what he did was inexcusable, he added that “I just love the feeling of taking someone for a ride.”

In March last year, Valve paid tribute to the famous player by adding a new ability called Sketchek’s Bequest to Pyro’s unlockable Axtinguisher melee weapon. Sketchek wrote in the comments of his new video that he doesn’t deserve such an honor and hopes it’s removed soon.

Sketchek said he had decided to take a break from video games and was going to shut down his channel but wanted to “go out with a bang,” so he faked his own death to draw attention. He also hoped that such an extreme move would make returning to games all the more difficult.

“Somewhere along the way, I came to the conclusion that video games had ruined my life,” he said. But it seems he missed playing Team Fortress 2 and creating videos about the multiplayer FPS.

“I couldn’t really give a shit about the TF2 community at large, but if you have enjoyed my videos, I am genuinely sorry to let you down, and I hope I can make it up to you by releasing some newer and better content,” he summarized.