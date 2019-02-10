Why it matters: Not only was Fortnite the highest grossing PC and console game last year, but it was also the highest grossing iOS game as well. According to Sensor Tower’s store intelligence analysis wing, the game surpassed the $500 million mark just 326 days after its initial release, beating every other game to date.

Fortnite is the first game to surpass $500 million in revenue in under a year, beating previous record holder Clash Royale by 16%. Meanwhile, on Android they reached $100 million in the same timeframe. On average they generated $1.53 million per day on iOS and $0.31 million per day on Android.

Epic's bottom line looks rather different from that, of course. Apple claims 30% of all revenue the app generates, or about $150 million. On Android, Epic was able to bypass the Play Store and keep all their profits, which makes for a total of $450 million in the bank across both platforms.

American players dominated the charts and accounted for 64% of spending on iPhone and other iOS devices; $320 million. Sensor Tower hasn’t specified the geographic distribution on Android, but it’s probably less skewed towards the U.S. because the platform tends to be more popular worldwide.

Fortnite had better enjoy its fame and put that money to good use, because new competitor Apex Legends is outpacing them in terms of growth, and there’s already a mobile port planned. If anything, this shows that the battle royale genre is more popular than ever before.