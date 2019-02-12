Something to look forward to: Are you considering a new TV? Then you might want to take a look at Samsung’s 2019 QLED line. Not only do they consist of 8K and 4K options, but they also come with features such as support for Radeon FreeSync and the iTunes Movies and Video app.

Samsung previewed this year’s QLED sets at CES last month, where they generated a lot of excitement at the prospect of being able to watch iTunes content in the living room without requiring an Apple TV.

The 4K-capable Q90, Q80, Q70, and Q60 series range in size from 43 inches to 82 inches. Samsung hasn’t revealed the full pricing yet, but it does list some prices on its website:

Q90R 4K 65-inch: $3,500

Q70R 4K 65-inch: $2,200

Q60R 4K 65-inch $1,800; 55-inch: $1,200

While you’ll struggle to find native content, Samsung’s Q900 line offers users with deep pockets the chance to experience 8K. A 65-inch model costs $5000, while the 85-inch version comes in at a massive $15,000. No word on how much the 98-inch monster will cost.

Samsung's 2019 TVs come with a slew of features. The Q90, Q80, and Q70-series have full-array local dimming, which involves the rear LEDs adjusting their brightness on a scene-by-scene basis. The high-end Q90 and Q80 series, meanwhile, boast ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ tech, which “restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly onto the screen.” This ensures reduced glare, enhanced color, and a great picture no matter where in front the TV you’re placed.

The televisions support the updated version of Bixby and will soon recognize voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant. They will also receive AirPlay 2 casting support “soon,” as will the 2018 models via firmware updates. Additionally, gaming fans will no doubt appreciate the Auto Game Mode, Game Motion Plus, and FreeSync support for optimizing image quality and reducing lag and screen tearing.

Some of the sets are due to ship next month and, you can preorder them now.