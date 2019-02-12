The big picture: Battery tech itself may not be advancing as quickly as we'd hope but supporting technologies like immersion cooling are making existing methods more efficient.

We recently shared a video from 3M engineer Conny Larsson demonstrating a PC submersed in 3M’s Novec Engineered Fluid, a non-conductive liquid that eliminates the need for active cooling components like heatsinks, fans and thermal interface material.

It’s a viable cooling solution that’s been around for decades and is most often used in data centers. But as Taiwan’s Xing Mobility has shown, it could also be used to cool battery packs in electric vehicles.

Xing Mobility recently published a video on YouTube illustrating the multiple benefits of immersion cooling in its modular battery system. According to the company, this approach affords superior heat transfer, temperature uniformity, improved power density, faster charging, longer battery life, fire suppression properties and higher peak power draws.

Last June, Xing Mobility shared a teaser of its Miss R supercar featuring the aforementioned immersion cooling system. Its 1 megawatt drivetrain reportedly produces 1,341 HP, good enough to propel the vehicle from 0-62 mph in 1.8 seconds and 0-124 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Even if Xing Mobility isn’t able to turn out its own vehicle, it’d be nice to see them license the tech to established EV makers or see existing firms come up with a similar solution.