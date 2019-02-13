What just happened? Bethesda has published nearly 10 minutes of new pre-beta gameplay footage for Rage 2, the high-octane first-person shooter due out this spring. While not groundbreaking in theme or concept, it does look to be a lot of fun and at the end of the day, isn't that what gaming is all about?

A direct sequel to 2010’s Rage, the game is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world in which law and order is a distant memory. Action featured in the trailer takes place across multiple environments including what appears to be a makeshift shanty town with the protagonist, Walker, demonstrating a variety of attacks

The biggest take, however, is the fast and fluid nature of the gameplay.

Rumors surfaced in early 2013 that Rage 2 had been cancelled due to the first game being met with a lackluster response from critics and gamers. Fortunately, Bethesda reconsidered.

Rage 2 is scheduled to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 14, 2019. It's available to pre-order as of writing.

