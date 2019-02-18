In brief: Launching and sustaining a digital game store is no easy task—just ask Razer. The company’s Razer Game Store will be closing next week, only 10 months after it opened.

At the beginning of April last year, the popular gaming peripheral maker launched its store. Unlike Epic’s recent entry into the market, Razer’s version sold game keys that had to be redeemed on Steam and Uplay.

To try and tempt people onto its service, Razer offered its Silver loyalty rewards credits with each purchase, which can be used on items such as Razer products, digital gift vouchers, and more. Additionally, anyone who paid using Razer's Gold virtual currency could earn even more Silver points.

But despite these incentives, which also included exclusive game discounts, Razer said the store would close on February 28th at 4 AM Eastern time as part of “realignment plans.”

"It has been a privilege for us to recommend and deliver great digital game deals to you," it said. "We have been extremely fortunate to have you as part of our awesome community. Thank you for the support and making all this possible."

The move won’t affect games that were purchased via Razer’s store, but any keys and discount vouchers must be used before the service closes permanently. Pre-ordered games will still be fulfilled.

Anyone with Razer Silver can still use it after the store closes, and Razer Gold will continue to work in the Razer Gold Catalog.