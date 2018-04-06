Razer is once again expanding its product line. Best known for its gaming peripherals and laptops, the company unveiled its first smartphone last year, which gained many positive reviews. Now, Razer is moving into a new market by launching a digital PC games store.

While it might sound like a competitor, the Razer Game Store isn’t going up against industry leader Steam; it’s more like Humble Bundle. The titles it sells have to be redeemed either on Valve’s store or Ubisoft’s Uplay.

Razer is hoping to tempt PC gaming fans by offering rewards with every purchase they make, hence its “Get games, get rewarded” tagline. Buying a game gets you zSilver loyalty rewards credits, which can be redeemed for rewards such as Razer products, digital gift vouchers, and more. You can get Razer’s Atheris mouse, for example, for 91,500 zSilver. Plus, if you pay using Razer’s zGold virtual currency, you’ll earn even more zSilver.

The store has some compelling discounts on big titles. Several of these, such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, made our Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) feature. There’s also up to 75 percent off Ubisoft titles, including 10 percent off Far Cry 5.

Razer said there would be a rotating selection of four “Razer exclusives" discounted up to 60 percent each week, which will offer double zSilver rewards upon purchase, a Razer Game Store voucher of up to $15, and a $10 voucher on Razer peripherals purchased on the Razer Store. The company is also giving away 10,000 steam keys for Furi when you sign-up through its website as an opening-week gift, and there's a 15 percent off code available to all.