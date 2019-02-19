Logitech has always been one of the leading companies in the gaming peripheral market, and for good reason. For the most part, their products tend to be feature-rich, comfortable, and long-lasting.

However, even Logitech's peripherals have their limits. Those who used to love the company's 14-year-old MX518 gaming mouse are probably well aware of that fact - eventually, the company stopped manufacturing the devices, forcing diehard users to replace their aging mice with newer models.

Now, though, Logitech is looking to cash in on that nostalgia with a remade MX518. It has the same overall shape as the original MX518, but with tweaked materials, buttons, and improved hardware.

The new MX518 includes a 1ms response time, a HERO 16K sensor, and eight programmable buttons that can be bound to other keys, or specific commands.

Furthermore, the DPI is adjustable through both Logitech's Gaming Software suite and "on-the-fly" adjustment buttons located above and below the scroll wheel. The mouse also has onboard memory, allowing you to save custom profiles that can then be transferred from machine to machine.

If you're eager to get your hands on the MX518's latest incarnation, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. Though it is available for pre-order now (with a $60 price tag), it doesn't have an official release date yet.