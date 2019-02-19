We've known that Google has wanted to break into the gaming industry on some level for a while now. That became even more clear back in October when Google began inviting testers (myself included) to try its "Project Stream" service.

Project Stream, for the unaware, theoretically allowed invitees to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey within Chrome on virtually any machine at 60 FPS, with little to no latency.

While that wasn't quite my experience (I never managed to crack 30 FPS despite having a solid internet connection), it seems others' experiences were positive enough to justify further development efforts from Google.

Now, according to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, Google is sending out invites for a mysterious event it will hold at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March. The invites merely say that "all will be revealed" at a "Google Keynote" - no further hints or details are being given for now.

The most logical thing for Google to reveal will probably be an updated version of Project Stream, or perhaps even a finished product with a different name.

Either way, we won't have to wait long to see what the company is cooking up - Google's GDC keynote kicks off on March 19 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.