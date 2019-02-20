Ever since Google bought YouTube years ago, a number of controversial changes have been made.

Heavy overhauls of YouTube's advertisement system, as well as tweaks to the way recommendations and subscriber notifications work, have caused many once-popular creators to see their revenue and views plummet.

However, one stagnant part of YouTube that creators have always hoped would be changed is the copyright strike system.

For years now, third parties have been able to issue false or misleading copyright takedowns against creators' videos, even when those videos don't contain any copyrighted material at all (or said material is used under 'fair use' legislation).

Starting from the first time a channel is slapped with a takedown, penalties begin to accrue in the form of copyright strikes. Eventually, these strikes can lead to the channel being shut down entirely.

Now, for better or worse, Google is finally making some tweaks to this system.

The first change of note is that YouTube will no longer penalize a creator for their first "offense." Instead, when a channel receives its first copyright takedown strike, its owner will be given a warning that informs them about YouTube's Community Guidelines.

After this warning, strikes will mostly function as normal, but they'll now be more consistent across all portions of YouTube. For example, the penalty for allegedly uploading copyrighted material in a livestream will now be the same as it would for doing so in an actual video.

For the unaware, the first un-appealed copyright strike against a channel results in a one-week freeze on the ability to upload new videos, livestreams, or other content.

The impact of a second strike within 90 days is almost identical, but it kicks the penalty up to two weeks. The third strike received within the same time frame will result in channel termination.

It's unclear whether or not these few changes will make any meaningful difference when it comes to protecting channels from un-justified termination or penalties, but it should give them a bit more breathing room due to the new warning system.