Why it matters: Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 at Unpacked in San Francisco on Wednesday. After introducing its new folding smartphone, it dove right into its highly anticipated flagship phones.

The Galaxy S10 features several new innovations never seen in previous iterations. The S10 doesn't just feature upgrades to the display, camera, and processor, but also new technology that companies have been racing to implement such as behind the screen camera sensors, fingerprint scanners integrated into the display, HDR10+ recording, and more will set the S10 apart from the current generation of smartphones.

