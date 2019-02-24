WTF?! Nvidia has soft launched the MX230 and MX250 low-end laptop GPUs by silently publishing product pages, which list the MX250 as having worse performance than the nearly two-year-old MX150. While there’s a whole host of other considerations that we simply know nothing about, such as how much laptops equipped with them will cost, or how much cooling they require, it’s hard not to wonder exactly what Nvidia’s plan is here.

In traditional Nvidia fashion, the GPU's product pages reveal as little as possible about the actual specifications, but it is clear that these parts do not introduce new technologies and are still built on Pascal with GDDR5. That’s not inherently a bad thing, but what is pretty troubling is the performance metrics, which are multiples of the performance of Intel’s UHD 620 integrated GPU. The MX230 is 4% faster than its predecessor, while the MX250 is 12.5% slower.

The power consumption could be a lot lower on the MX250, and that would be highly advantageous. The MX150 comes in two variants, one with a 25W TDP and another with a 10W TDP which has up to 25% worse performance. If the MX250 could deliver 12.5% worse performance than the 25W MX150 while using 10W, that would be pretty good.

MX250 MX230 MX150 MX130 Performance 3.5x 2.6x 4x 2.5x Memory GDDR5 GDDR5 GDDR5 GDDR5/GDDR3 Architecture Pascal Pascal Pascal Maxwell GPU Boost 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 Disappointment Level High Low Medium High

Similarly, if using the MX250 brought the total cost of a laptop down say, $50 from the MX150 then that’s not too bad either. However, surely Nvidia would list these sorts of benefits on its website, or at least not copy and paste the same product description from the MX150.

What could be happening here is that Nvidia wanted to firmly update the MX230 from Maxwell to Pascal and didn’t want customers thinking the MX230 was better than the MX150. They thus rename the MX150 as the MX250 but drop the performance numbers slightly to avoid the backlash they got from having the 10W part perform so much worse than the 25W part. All that would be totally fine, but it would be nice if they stated that on their website.

The bottom line here is that if you’re shopping for a new laptop, don’t be too concerned about getting an MX250 over an MX150. We’ve reached out to Nvidia for clarification, and we’ll update once they respond.