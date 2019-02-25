It's no secret that smartphones are getting more expensive every year. The $1,000 iPhone X debacle is one indicator of this trend, but Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold is arguably a much more egregious example.

As these costs go up, the demand for cheaper alternatives increases. That could be just the market segment Google is hoping to win over with two rumored "Lite" variants of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones (which could be priced as low as $400).

Details about the phones have leaked in the past, but today marks the first time concrete evidence regarding their existence has surfaced.

Six Google smartphone listings -- with the model numbers G020B, G020C, G020D, G020F, G020G, and G020H -- have passed through the FCC today, as reported by 9to5Google. The outlet speculates that the first three devices are various versions of the Pixel 3 Lite, while the latter three are variants of the Pixel 3 XL Lite.

Earlier reports claimed that the Pixel 3 Lite will have the model number of G020B, while its bigger cousin will take G020F. Since both of those model numbers are present here, those claims have just been lent some additional credibility.

It should be noted, of course, that the FCC documents revealed today are extremely light on details. Indeed, beyond very basic information like the OS the devices will run and how heavy they will be, we have virtually nothing to go on.

The good news is, we won't have to wait long to find out what's going on. Google has reportedly asked the FCC for a temporary confidentiality request, which bars the agency from revealing images or other identifying information about the devices until August 24.

When that day comes (or possibly before), we'll probably see what Google has up its sleeve.