Fans of the Star Wars universe have been hoping for a modern, high-quality game set in the universe to launch for some time now.

While a few Star Wars games have launched over the past couple years, they've fallen short of fan expectations, to say the least. You need look no further than EA's Star Wars: Battlefront II loot box debacle for evidence of that.

However, the publisher may have another trick up its sleeve. EA-owned Respawn Entertainment (the folks behind the fantastic Titanfall series and the ultra-popular Apex Legends) has been working on a new Star Wars game for some time now.

Known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the title will be a third-person action-adventure that puts players in the role of a young Padawan who will "Explore the galaxy in the time after the fall of the Jedi Order."

Disney has announced that Fallen Order will be officially unveiled on April 13 at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago.

Disney merely states that this is a "first look," so it may be best to keep your expectations in check. EA will likely want to wait till E3 to show off official gameplay.

At the very least, Disney's April 13 event could give us additional details about Fallen Order's gameplay mechanics and story premise, and perhaps even a CG trailer.