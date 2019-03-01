In brief: Fans of the Borderlands franchise have been clamoring for a proper sequel for years. With any luck, we'll learn more about the highly anticipated Borderlands 3 later this month at PAX East 2019.

Gearbox Software, makers of the popular Borderlands series, has an event scheduled in the main theater room at PAX East during the first day of the event. As per Gearbox’s own description, they will have never-before-seen reveals to share as well as other exclusives and surprises.

Parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed in a financial report last May that a highly anticipated title from one of its biggest franchises was being pushed back to fiscal year 2020. The unnamed game, which some believe is Borderlands 3, was originally scheduled to launch during that current fiscal year, Take-Two said.

Gearbox and 2K Games dropped the first Borderlands game in October 2009. A sequel followed a few years later on September 18, 2012, as did some DLC and a port for the PlayStation Vita and Linux. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! launched in late 2014.

Gearbox in 2016 confirmed it was working on the next Borderlands game and at GDC nearly a year later, we got our first look at an Unreal Engine 4 tech demo based on the Borderlands art style.

PAX East takes place in Boston, Massachusetts, from March 28 through March 31, 2019.