Highly anticipated: One of the most popular television shows in recent memory is coming to an end. With just six episodes remaining, will HBO be able to satisfactorily tie up all the loose plot threads? Perhaps they'll leave room for a spin-off or feature film?

HBO on Tuesday published the first official trailer for the eighth and final season of fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

“We always knew this had to be a story that ended when it was time for it to end, and not one that got dragged out until it had worn out its welcome,” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last month.

Knowing when to call it quits is often the difference between a good show and a legendary show. Breaking Bad, for example, nailed it while others, like Dexter, carried on longer than they should have.

Season eight is unique in that it’ll only have six episodes. The first six seasons of the series each had 10 episodes while last season condensed the action down to just seven episodes.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on April 14 with a new episode airing each Sunday until the finale on May 19.

