Recap: For many years, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been the biggest event in the gaming industry calendar, but is its importance lessening in the eyes of companies? It’s starting to look that way: following Sony’s announcement that it is skipping E3 completely, EA has revealed it won’t be holding a press conference at this year's proceedings.

Unlike Sony, Electronic Arts will still have a presence at the Los Angeles Expo. The company’s annual three-day EA Play event will be running before the main conference opens to everyone.

“We’re skipping the press conference this year and are replacing it with multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of the event, bringing you more of what you’ve told us you want – more gameplay and insights from the teams making the games,” EA said.

EA Play, which starts on Friday, June 7, offers visitors hands-on time with some of the firm’s biggest games. There will also be content creators streaming live from the ‘Creator’s Cave,’ allowing those who can’t be there to watch gameplay online. EA says people involved in the games’ development will join the streams to provide more information.

Tickets for EA Play, which is free to attend, will be available next month.

While E3 might not hold the importance it once did, there’s still plenty to look forward to at the event. The hugely anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to make an appearance, and we could learn more about the next generation Xbox.

Image credit: Barone Firenze via Shutterstock