Why it matters: Development on Cyberpunk 2077 is in full swing as more than 400 employees are working on the project. Launch could happen before the end of 2019 but that seems unlikely. We're keeping our fingers crossed that CD Projekt Red shares more information at E3 2019.

Polish video game publisher and distributor CD Projekt Red recently revealed on Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 will make an appearance at E3 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. First announced in 2012, the RPG for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC is based on the Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop game – albeit, 57 years in the future. Gamers will control V, a customizable mercenary, through first-person play.

For those of you asking, yes, we will be at E3 this year. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2019



Cyberpunk 2077 was present at E3 2018 so its appearance at this year’s show isn’t entirely surprising. With any luck, CD Projekt Red will demonstrate a publicly playable version; last year, the game was only playable behind closed doors.

If you somehow missed it, there’s also a 48-minute gameplay demo video floating around on the Internet to tide you over.

As for what to expect at E3 2019, CD Projekt Red isn’t saying. The hope is that we’ll get an extended gameplay trailer, a beta announcement or perhaps even a launch date. Only time will tell.

The 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo gets under way on June 11 and runs through June 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.