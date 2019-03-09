Highly anticipated: It's been more than four years since Halo: The Master Chief Collection arrived on Xbox. Surely that's enough time for Microsoft and 343 Industries to port the compilation to PC without the hiccups that plagued the console launch, no?

Microsoft is scheduled to host its next Inside Xbox show on March 12. Episode two of season two, recently teased on YouTube, will feature “exciting news” regarding Halo: The Master Chief Collection, among other announcements.

Word around the water cooler is that Microsoft may announce that The Master Chief Collection is finally coming to PC. It’s been known for some time now that Microsoft has been working to bring the compilation to the PC but according to insider Brad Sams, the project has already been delayed multiple times.

The compilation’s launch on Xbox One was “disastrous” and as Sams notes, Microsoft wants to make sure they iron out all of the kinks this time around.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection launched on Microsoft’s console on November 11, 2014, and consists of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 and Halo 4.

The latest update for The Master Chief Collection on Xbox tweaks the game’s main menu screen and addresses a few requested changes for competitive games and social games. The changelog in its entirety can be found over on the Halo forums.

Lead image courtesy VanderWolf Images via Shutterstock