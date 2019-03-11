In brief: Apple will be holding a press event later this month at the Steve Jobs Theater. The invites contained no information other than a hint that it’s something entertainment related, with a wink to the original Apple TV announcement, along with the event’s location and time.

An animation of a countdown reel with the tagline, “It’s show time,” might be a hint as to what Cupertino is planning to reveal.

The tech titan used a similar tagline (It's Showtime) back in 2006 right before it debuted Apple TV. Chances are the company could be readying an unveiling of its new streaming TV platform.

Apple has been prepping the service since 2015. In 2017, it dedicated $1 billion in funding to purchase and produce original content. In September of last year, it announced a somewhat controversial decision to only air “family-friendly” content. It will be avoiding edgier adult-oriented movies and shows that feature sex, violence, and drug use. It is also steering clear of religion and political content.

While it is only speculation that Apple’s video streaming service will be announced, it is expected that the event will focus on the company’s services — primarily its News service. Cupertino recently announced its intention of converting its news aggregating app to a subscription-based business model. That transition is likely to be the main focal point.

Hardware is not expected to make much of a showing at the event. However, updated iPads, a new iPod Touch, and the AirPower charging pad might make an appearance if only to confirm rumors or update progress on those devices.

The event will be held at 10am PDT on March 25 in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.