What just happened? The Epic Games Store has again managed to secure an anticipated upcoming title as a timed platform exclusive. Phoenix Point, which comes from X-COM creator Julian Gollop, will only be available on Epic’s storefront during its first year of availability.

Like X-COM, Phoenix Point is a strategy game featuring turn-based tactics that sees humans trying to fend off an invading alien menace. The game raised $765,498 on its Fig crowdfunding campaign, smashing the $500,000 target.

Gollop has acknowledged that some people aren't happy about the Epic Games Store exclusivity, especially as Phoenix Point was supposed to arrive on Steam and GOG. And while that will eventually happen, it won't be until a year after release. Those who backed or preordered the game will get an Epic key when it launches and will receive a Steam/GOG key once the exclusivity period ends. Anyone who isn’t happy with the arrangement can receive a full refund.

As a reward for sticking with the game, backers and people who preordered before today will receive all of the first year’s paid DLC for free.

Phoenix Point’s developers said it took the exclusivity deal partly because it “gives us the freedom to commit to more Phoenix Point content once the game has been released.”

“While we are unable to go into details on the specifics of our agreement with Epic Games, we really do believe that it is in the best interests of our studio, Phoenix Point and our future titles. It gives us the security not only to continue to support Phoenix Point long into the future but also to bring you other exciting titles once Phoenix Point is completed.”

As was the case with Metro Exodus, many fans haven’t taken the news well. The Phoenix Point team will be hosting an AMA on the game’s subreddit at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET today, where you can expect things to get heated.