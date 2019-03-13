One of the oldest and most in-depth colony management sims out there, Dwarf Fortress, is getting a major re-release.

Best known for its staggering complexity, steep learning curve, and simplistic ASCII art, Dwarf Fortress is well-loved by many strategy fans. Courtesy of regular updates, Dwarf Fortress still manages to retain a sizable audience, despite plenty of competition from prettier and newer titles in the genre.

For the unaware, Dwarf Fortress tasks players with managing a small but growing colony of -- you guessed it -- dwarves. You'll send them out to dig tunnels and caverns, gather food, find treasure, and construct a fortress or empire that will stand the test of time (the world persists between playthroughs).

Background information aside, Dwarf Fortress' re-release will arrive on Steam and Itch.io, bringing real graphics to the game for the first time. Everything will have a 32x32 sprite, meaning triangles and spades will be replaced by grass, animals, trees, and much more.

Dwarf Fortress' sounds are also getting revamped, and the game's controls and UI might get some improvements to make things a bit more accessible for newbies.

However, beyond a fresh coat of paint and some improved audio, Dwarf Fortress' re-launch will essentially be the same as its existing version.

There will be improved mod support courtesy of Steam's Workshop, but no mechanics are being changed, and the game won't be made any easier to cater to its new audience.

Dwarf Fortress' revamp won't be free: it will run you $20 when it launches. The game doesn't have a release date or window yet.