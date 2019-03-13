What just happened? As is often the case with updates of this nature from virtually every software maker, fixing a handful of bugs led to the creation of others. In this instance (and as outlined in the known issues section of the update), some users may have noticed graphics and mouse performance degradation while playing games like Destiny 2 on the desktop. Fortunately, Microsoft was quick to resolve this issue and another with update KB4489899.

Microsoft on March 1 pushed out a Windows 10 update, KB4482887, which delivered a number of bug fixes and enhances to its operating system. Chief among them was the ability to enable “Retpoline” on certain devices, a fix that boosts performance of Spectre variant 2 mitigations (CVE-2017-5715).

Released on Tuesday, KB4489899 should fix the aforementioned mouse and graphics issues as well as another problem in which some were receiving “Error 1309” when installing or uninstalling certain types of MSI and MSP files.

Microsoft said the latest update also addresses tracking and device calibration issues that some have experienced with its HoloLens headset. The patch additionally includes security updates for the following products:

Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Shell, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers, Windows Server, Windows Linux, Windows Hyper-V, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Wireless Networking, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows, and Windows Fundamentals.

Most users should receive the update automatically from Windows Update although should you want to manually install it, you can grab it from Microsoft’s Update Catalog website.

Lead image courtesy Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock