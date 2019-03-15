God of War, Red Dead 2, and Obra Dinn lead Bafta games awards nominations
By Rob Thubron
What just happened? It’s that time of year again when the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (bafta) announces the nominations for the annual British Academy Games Awards. Unsurprisingly, God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 lead the pack when it comes to number of nominations.
PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, which dominated at the dice Awards, has more nominations (ten) than any other game this year. In addition to competing for the coveted Best Game award, it has also been nominated for artistic achievement, audio achievement, music, game design, narrative, and performer awards.
Closely following God of War with six nominations are the excellent Red Dead Redemption 2, mobile game Florence, and Return of the Obra Dinn. SuperData reported that Rockstar’s title was the best-selling game last year, while puzzler Obra Dinn has received critical acclaim. Both titles are also competing for the best game award, along with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Celeste, and God of War.
Last year’s show saw Hellblade: Senua’s sacrifice win five awards, while the surprise ‘Best Game’ winner was What Remains of Edith Finch, beating the likes of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed: Origins.
One interesting nominee is Nintendo’s Labo construction platform, which lets Switch owners build their own cardboard peripherals for controlling mini-games. It’s nominated in the beyond entertainment category, an area for recognizing titles that “deliver a transformational experience beyond pure entertainment.”
The 15th Bafta games awards takes place on April 4 at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. It will be streamed on multiple platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Artistic achievement
- Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE)
- Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
Audio achievement
- Battlefield V – EA Dice/Electronic Arts
- Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/SIEE
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
- Tetris Effect – Monstars Inc and Resonair/Enhance, Inc
Best game
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE
- Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
British game
- 11-11: Memories Retold - Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
- The Room: Old Sins – Fireproof Games/ Fireproof Games
- Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games and Team 17/ Team 17
- Two Point Hospital – Two Point Studios/Sega
Debut game
- Beat Saber – Beat Games/Beat Games
- Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle
- Donut County – Ben Espositio/Annapurna Interactive
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- Yoku’s Island Express – Villa Gorilla/Team 17
Evolving game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie/Activision
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Frontier/Frontier
- Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games
- Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Family
- Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – Tt Games/Wb Games
- Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games & Team17/Team17
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company and Nintendo
- Super Mario Party – Ndcube/Nintendo
- Yoku’s Island Express – Villa Gorilla/Team 17
Game beyond entertainment
- 11-11: Memories Retold – Digixart, Aardman and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- Life Is Strange 2 - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- My Child Lebensborn – Sarepta Studio As/Teknopilot As, Sarepta Studio As
- Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
Game design
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE
- Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc
- God of War - Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Into the Breach – Subset Games/Subset Games
- Minit – Jw, Kitty, Jukio, And Dom/Devolver Digital
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
Game innovation
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE
- Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc
- Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle
- Moss – Polyarc/Polyarc
- Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
Mobile game
- Alto’s Odyssey – Team Alto/Snowman
- Brawl Stars – Supercell/Supercell
- Donut County – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- Reigns: Game of Thrones – Nerial/Devolver Digital
- The Room: Old Sins – Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games
Multiplayer
- A Way Out – Hazelight/Ea Originals
- Battlefield V – Ea Dice/Electronic Arts
- Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games and Team 17/Team 17
- Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios
- Super Mario Party – Ndcube/Nintendo
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Nintendo, Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd/Nintendo
Music
- Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc
- Far Cry 5 – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Gris – Nomada Studios/Devolver Digital
- Tetris Effect – Monstars Inc And Resonair/Enhance, Inc
Narrative
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- Frostpunk – 11 Bit Studios/11 Bit Studios
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
Original property
- Dead Cells – Motion Twin/Motion Twin
- Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive
- Into the Breach – Subset Games/Subset Games
- Moss – Polyarc/Polyarc
- Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909
- Subnautica – Unknown Worlds Entertainment/Unknown Worlds Entertainment
Performer
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
- Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
EE mobile game of the year (voted for by the public)
- Brawl Stars – Supercell/Supercell
- Clash Royale – Supercell/Supercell
- Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games
- Old School Runescape – Jagex/Jagex
- Pokémon Go – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- Roblox – Roblox Corporation/Roblox Corporation