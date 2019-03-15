What just happened? It’s that time of year again when the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (bafta) announces the nominations for the annual British Academy Games Awards. Unsurprisingly, God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 lead the pack when it comes to number of nominations.

PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War, which dominated at the dice Awards, has more nominations (ten) than any other game this year. In addition to competing for the coveted Best Game award, it has also been nominated for artistic achievement, audio achievement, music, game design, narrative, and performer awards.

Closely following God of War with six nominations are the excellent Red Dead Redemption 2, mobile game Florence, and Return of the Obra Dinn. SuperData reported that Rockstar’s title was the best-selling game last year, while puzzler Obra Dinn has received critical acclaim. Both titles are also competing for the best game award, along with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Celeste, and God of War.

Last year’s show saw Hellblade: Senua’s sacrifice win five awards, while the surprise ‘Best Game’ winner was What Remains of Edith Finch, beating the likes of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

One interesting nominee is Nintendo’s Labo construction platform, which lets Switch owners build their own cardboard peripherals for controlling mini-games. It’s nominated in the beyond entertainment category, an area for recognizing titles that “deliver a transformational experience beyond pure entertainment.”

The 15th Bafta games awards takes place on April 4 at Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. It will be streamed on multiple platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Artistic achievement

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE)

Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

Audio achievement

Battlefield V – EA Dice/Electronic Arts

Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/SIEE

God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

Tetris Effect – Monstars Inc and Resonair/Enhance, Inc

Best game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE

Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc./Matt Makes Games Inc

God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

British game

11-11: Memories Retold - Digixart, Aardman & Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

The Room: Old Sins – Fireproof Games/ Fireproof Games

Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games and Team 17/ Team 17

Two Point Hospital – Two Point Studios/Sega

Debut game

Beat Saber – Beat Games/Beat Games

Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle

Donut County – Ben Espositio/Annapurna Interactive

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Gris – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

Yoku’s Island Express – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Evolving game

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie/Activision

Elite Dangerous: Beyond – Frontier/Frontier

Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Family

Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles – Tt Games/Wb Games

Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games & Team17/Team17

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Game Freak/The Pokémon Company and Nintendo

Super Mario Party – Ndcube/Nintendo

Yoku’s Island Express – Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Game beyond entertainment

11-11: Memories Retold – Digixart, Aardman and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe/Bandai Namco Entertainment

Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Life Is Strange 2 - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

My Child Lebensborn – Sarepta Studio As/Teknopilot As, Sarepta Studio As

Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Game design

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE

Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc

God of War - Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Into the Breach – Subset Games/Subset Games

Minit – Jw, Kitty, Jukio, And Dom/Devolver Digital

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

Game innovation

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Sie Japan Studio/SIEE

Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc

Cultist Simulator – Weather Factory/Humble Bundle

Moss – Polyarc/Polyarc

Nintendo Labo – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

Mobile game

Alto’s Odyssey – Team Alto/Snowman

Brawl Stars – Supercell/Supercell

Donut County – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Reigns: Game of Thrones – Nerial/Devolver Digital

The Room: Old Sins – Fireproof Games/Fireproof Games

Multiplayer

A Way Out – Hazelight/Ea Originals

Battlefield V – Ea Dice/Electronic Arts

Overcooked! 2 – Ghost Town Games and Team 17/Team 17

Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd/Microsoft Studios

Super Mario Party – Ndcube/Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Nintendo, Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd/Nintendo

Music

Celeste – Matt Makes Games Inc/Matt Makes Games Inc

Far Cry 5 – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Gris – Nomada Studios/Devolver Digital

Tetris Effect – Monstars Inc And Resonair/Enhance, Inc

Narrative

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Frostpunk – 11 Bit Studios/11 Bit Studios

God of War – Santa Monica Studio/SIEE

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/SIEE

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games/Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

Original property

Dead Cells – Motion Twin/Motion Twin

Florence – Mountains/Annapurna Interactive

Into the Breach – Subset Games/Subset Games

Moss – Polyarc/Polyarc

Return of the Obra Dinn – Lucas Pope/3909

Subnautica – Unknown Worlds Entertainment/Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Performer

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War

Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

EE mobile game of the year (voted for by the public)

Brawl Stars – Supercell/Supercell

Clash Royale – Supercell/Supercell

Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games

Old School Runescape – Jagex/Jagex

Pokémon Go – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo

Roblox – Roblox Corporation/Roblox Corporation