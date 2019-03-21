What just happened? Microsoft has announced that its Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) software is undergoing some changes. The antivirus program is expanding beyond Windows devices to the Mac, and as such, it is being rebranded to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP).

Microsoft said it has been working closely with industry partners to move Microsoft Defender ATP to non-windows devices for a while now, leading to the development of a Mac version.

“For us, it’s all about experiences that follow the person and help the individual be more productive,” Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Office and Windows, told TechCrunch. “Just like we did with Office back in the day — that was a big move for us to move it off of Windows-only — but it was absolutely the right thing. So that’s where we’re headed.”

A limited preview of the Microsoft Defender ATP Mac app will be available to businesses. It provides the usual next-gen protection against malware while also offering different types of scans, threat reviews, and actions against said threats. Most of these features are configurable, so you can set the program up however you like.

Mac users need to download the installer from Microsoft—it isn’t available through the App Store. It will be available on devices running macOS Mojave, macOS High Sierra, or macOS Sierra. While Defender is part of Windows, there's no mention of a consumer version for Macs.

Microsoft is selecting a small group to take part in the preview. Existing Microsoft Defender ATP business users with one or more macOS computers can sign up here.