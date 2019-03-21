Big quote: Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

One of the most beloved comedy duos from the late 80s and early 90s will be returning to the big screen next year.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, better known as Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq., respectively, recently announced that production of a third film in the Bill & Ted franchise is likely to enter production this summer ahead of an August 21, 2020, theatrical debut.

Reeves and Winter came together in the 1989 hit Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and again a few years later for Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. There was also a short-lived TV series based on the franchise although different actors were cast for the leading roles. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't the same without Reeves and Winter.

Reeves would go on to reach superstardom with roles in Speed, The Matrix trilogy and the John Wick series. Winter took a different route, leaning more towards directing and screenwriting throughout his career.

A follow-up in the Bill & Ted series has been in discussion since at least 2010 but this is the first confirmation that production is set to get underway soon.

