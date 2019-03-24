WTF?! Court documents have revealed that when Huawei's Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver last December, she had an iPhone 7 Plus, a 2017 MacBook Air and an iPad Pro with her. Despite Huawei making perfectly good versions of all those products, she had just one Huawei product, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS.

When your own executives can’t be bothered to use your products, you know something must be wrong. Or at least that’s probably what Meng’s father and Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, is thinking right now.

Why would Meng possibly be using Apple products? Are they just better? If so, then surely she would be using something newer like an iPhone XS. She is rich, after all. Does she need devices secure enough for sensitive business deals? Does she want to send racy text messages without Huawei recording them, possibly letting her father see them? Whatever the doubtlessly hilarious reason, it probably wasn’t worth the ensuing fallout.

In January Huawei demoted two employees, took over $700 from their monthly paychecks, and suspended the pay of one for 12 months, just because a subcontractor accidentally tweeted “Happy #2019” from an iPhone. It would be amusing if they did that to Meng, but unfortunately, I doubt anyone has a high enough rank.

Just in: Court order issued this morning in Vancouver reveals for the first time the makes and models of electronic devices that were seized from #Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was arrested Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport. #China #Cdnpoli #nerdalert pic.twitter.com/2YFNbXt8Yn — theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) March 22, 2019

Making all this more ridiculous is the fact that her penchant for Apple products was only revealed because her lawyers requested a copy of the data that was on her devices, and for them to be subsequently sealed. It seems that no one at Huawei can do anything right at the moment.