Why it matters: Sony has managed to sell more than 4.2 million PlayStation VR headsets in less than two and a half years. It's an impressive feat and one that'll help to ensure that modern VR gets a fighting chance. The future is still very much unknown but availability of devices like this certainly won't hurt the movement's cause.

Sony during its recent State of Play broadcast revealed that it has sold more than 4.2 million PlayStation VR headsets since launching on October 13, 2016. The figure, which counts units sold to customers rather than systems sent to retailers, is accurate as of March 3, 2019.

Sony’s success in the space likely makes its headset the best-selling premium VR device on the market. According to market intelligence firm IDC, Sony shipped an estimated 463,000 headsets during the fourth quarter compared to 300,000 Oculus Rifts and 230,000 HTC Vives.

The Japanese gaming giant also announced a smattering of new VR titles headed to the PlayStation 4 this spring including Table of Tales (April 16), Jupiter & Mars (April 22), Everybody’s Golf VR (May 21), Blood & Truth (May 28), Vacation Simulator (June 18) and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (spring 2019), just to name a few.

There’s also No Man’s Sky Beyond, due out this summer. Be sure to check out Cal’s full write-up for additional details on this title.

The complete list of new VR titles coming to the PS4 can be found over on Sony’s official PlayStation blog.

Lead image courtesy Christian Bertrand via Shutterstock