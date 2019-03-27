The big picture: GameStop's latest partnership is part of a broader strategy to engage in the overall Esports arena. Competitive gaming is getting bigger by the day and backing from the world's largest video game retailer will only help the cause.

GameStop has partnered with Esports organization Complexity Gaming on the launch of the GameStop Performance Center, a state-of-the-art Esports training facility where gamers can meet like-minded people and sharpen their skills.

The 11,000 square foot center, located on The Star (the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters) in Frisco, Texas, will feature a public gaming space for fans and sponsors, a merchandise wall, a video studio and of course, a performance training area that utilizes advanced data analytics and enhanced gaming equipment.

Frank Hamlin, chief marketing officer for GameStop, said they want to become the unofficial pop warner league of Esports “where GameStop provides fun and unique cultural experiences for player development while preparing the next generation of professional gamers.”

The GameStop Performance Center opens in May and will serve as the new headquarters for Complexity Gaming, the Esports organization co-owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The retailer is also collaborating with Infinite Esports, Envy Gaming, the Collegiate Star League and Matcherino and plans to host gaming clinics and Esports watch parties across the country.

