In brief: Spotify is testing a new subscription plan that offers two people living at the same address Premium subscriptions at a discounted price of €12.49 ($14) per month.

The plan, called Premium Duo, adds features such as a Duo Mix playlist, which is made up of tracks that both members like. It works similar to the current Discover Weekly or Daily Mix playlists, constantly updating with new music that it thinks both people will enjoy based on their listening habits.

On mobile, there’s also an option to switch from the standard mix to Chill, for more easy listening and laid-back music, and upbeat, which increases the tempo of the mix.

Premium Duo, which also lets users share their entire libraries of saved tracks, is currently being tested in Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland. It’s available to new and existing users, and lets current users keep all their saved music, playlists, and recommendations.

With a regular, one-person subscription priced at $9.99, Premium Duo is a good way for two Spotify fans living together to save money.

Like Spotify’s family plan, which lets six people use the premium tier service for $14.99 per month, those who want a Premium Duo account most both live at the same address—a way of stopping friends who don’t live together from sharing plans.

"The pilot for Premium Duo is part of Spotify's commitment to continuously explore new ways to improve the Premium experience.," a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement. "We routinely run a number of pilots and programs to improve our user experience, which can pave the path for broader changes to our product or just give us important learnings."

No word yet on when or if Premium Duo will be rolled out to other markets.