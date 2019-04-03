In brief: With the pre-summer PC upgrade season looming and Intel’s continued supply shortage, it’s possible that prices could fall even further. That said, there’s no guarantee as timing any market for the absolutely best deal is always a risk.

DRAMeXchange’s prediction of a memory market in freefall has come to fruition.

As TechPowerUp highlights, prices on DDR4 memory have reached the lowest levels we’ve seen in years. An 8GB (2 x 4GB) kit of GeIL EVO SPEAR DDR4 2400 memory is currently going for $39.99 over on Newegg. If you need a bit more capacity, 16GB kits (2 x 8GB) of DDR4 3000 can be had for under $80.

Optionally, you can grab 32GB (2 x 16GB) of G.SKILL Aegis DDR4 2400 for less than $150.

These are all brand-name kits albeit lower-end variants. Those in the market for faster speeds or kits with bells and whistles like RGB lighting can expect to pay a little more.

A 32GB kit of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR 3000 runs just $172.99 while the G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series (2 x 16GB) DDR3 2400 bundle can be yours for $179.99.

Similar offers can also be found on Amazon and other retailers; just shop around a bit before pulling the trigger.

Lead image courtesy veerapong takonok via Shutterstock