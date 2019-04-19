You pay good money for your home internet connection, but the quality of service of your Wi-Fi doesn't always match up to what you're pitching in monthly. NetSpot Home works with both Mac and Windows, letting you visualize and troubleshoot your wireless network in order to optimize connectivity. Currently 72% off the original price, you can get a lifetime license of NetSpot Home for just $19.

With a single click, you can see how strong your network is by identifying local dead zones. You can view any number of access points simultaneously and track down where the strongest hotspots are for your network.

A highly praised utility, there's even a free version of NetSpot with more limited functionality which you can grab from TechSpot's downloads, or with the current deal get NetSpot Home licenses on sale for Windows and Mac for only $19, which is more than 70 percent off.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data (NordVPN, Dashlane Password, Panda AV and more) for just $9.99/mo.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.